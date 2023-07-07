Inaugural Northside Music Fesitval: dates, lineups and more

PITTSBURGH — Details for the inaugural Northside Music Festival have been announced.

The free, three-day event will take place July 14-16 within the heart of historic Duetschtown on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

It will feature over 70 musical acts, art vendors and more than 30 food trucks.

“We’re excited to bring this new festival to the Northside,” said Benjamin Soltesz, festival organizer. “We want to showcase the best of what the Northside has to offer, from its vibrant music scene to its diverse community.”

Click the links below to see the full lineups of events each day.

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group