Inaugural Northside Music Fesitval: dates, lineups and more

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Details for the inaugural Northside Music Festival have been announced.

The free, three-day event will take place July 14-16 within the heart of historic Duetschtown on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

It will feature over 70 musical acts, art vendors and more than 30 food trucks.

“We’re excited to bring this new festival to the Northside,” said Benjamin Soltesz, festival organizer. “We want to showcase the best of what the Northside has to offer, from its vibrant music scene to its diverse community.”

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

