Inaugural ‘Vision Zero’ Summit held in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — ‘Vision Zero’ is a national policy adopted by the City of Pittsburgh to help prevent traffic deaths and serious injuries. Friday marked the first-ever summit in Pittsburgh for people to share ideas.

“In Pittsburgh, we see approximately 20-30 fatalities per year. About a third of those are pedestrians,” said Eric Boerer, advocacy director for BikePGH.

The goal of this discussion is to bring that number down, as local leaders, engineers, and advocates joined BikePGH in Oakland to share plans, policies, and progress.

Mayor Ed Gainey was in attendance, a year and a half Vision Zero after he committed the city to vision zero. City officials said since then, they’ve increased funds by 136 percent for traffic calming in 2024.

“Traffic calming is one of the most popular programs the city does right now. It gets hundreds of requests all over the city, and when they go in, people are usually pretty satisfied and happy that their streets are no longer dangerous,” Boerer said.

In recent months, the city also selected a vendor for automated red-light enforcement and expanded the city’s network of bike and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, with safety being a big part of the mission for the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI).

“We also look for resiliency – that, you know, we have a transportation system that can provide opportunities for multiple modes, that if you don’t have a car, you have access to quality transit,” said Angie Martinez, DOMI assistant director.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group