Inbound Armstrong Tunnel to close for 3 weekends for cleaning

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The inbound Armstrong Tunnel is scheduled to close during three weekends over the next month.

The Department of Public Works said the inbound tunnel will close during the followings times and dates:

  • Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 a.m. to Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6 a.m. to Monday, Sept. 23 at 6 a.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 a.m. to Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 a.m.

During the closures, crews will be cleaning the entrance and exit to the tunnel on the Forbes Avenue side as part of the the ongoing $13.1 million rehabilitation project in the City of Pittsburgh.

Inbound Armstrong Tunnel traffic will be detoured using Second Avenue, Ross Street and Forbes Avenue.

The outbound Armstrong Tunnel remains closed as part of the rehabilitation project.

