Inbound Armstrong Tunnel lanes to reopen; outbound lanes to close as part of rehab project

The inbound Armstrong Tunnel and the stairs near the tunnel that go from Second Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies will reopen on Saturday, April 13, the Department of Public Works announced. That same day, the outbound Armstrong Tunnel, including the sidewalk within it, will close.

The traffic changes are part of a $13.1 million tunnel rehabilitation project.

During the outbound tunnel closure, vehicles will be detoured using Forbes Avenue, Chatham Square, Fifth Avenue, Ross Street and Second Avenue. Pedestrians will be detoured using Forbes Avenue, Ross Street and Second Avenue.

The Armstrong Tunnel, which opened in 1927, is used by an average of 11,039 vehicles daily. Its rehabilitation is necessary to extend its life and to ensure driver and pedestrian safety, the department said.

The rehabilitation project began in March 2023.

When the tunnels reopen, they will have a new lane configuration that is intended to slow traffic and improve safety. There are currently two 10-foot-wide lanes with no shoulders in each tunnel. After the project, the inbound tunnel will have one 12-foot lane with 4-foot shoulders, except at the tunnel exit. The outbound tunnel will have one 12-foot lane with 2 to 3-foot shoulders.

Additionally, the sidewalk adjacent to the outbound tunnel will be widened to 6 feet, 3 inches.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is paying 80% of the cost, and Allegheny County is paying 20%. Of the federal funding, $1.25 million is coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

