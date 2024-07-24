Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department warns of man claiming to be sheik, asking for money

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department in Beaver County is alerting drivers about a questionable man claiming to be a sheik who needs money for gas.

Patrick Riley was with his family driving down rural Route 30 near Newman Road after church Sunday when he said he saw a man who looked like his car had broken down.

He said he did what people usually do in the township when they see someone pulled over on the side of the road. He asked the man if he needed help.

“The guy came up to me,” Riley said. “I put my window down. He goes, ‘I’m out of gas. Can you give me money?’ I say, ‘No.’”

Riley offered to give him gas instead and said that’s when the man got angry.

“He grabbed ahold of my hand out of my car and put a gold ring in my hand and said, ‘I’ll give you this if you give me money.’”

Riley then told the man to leave him alone.

“He said a few things in his language, and he got into his car, and it mysteriously started and started driving away,” said Riley.

The man reportedly claimed he was from Dubai. Riley said he was dressed in an expensive suit, wearing a Rolex and driving a black SUV with Alabama plates.

A woman took a photo of the man and his SUV and shared it on social media. She wrote that the same thing happened to her at the same spot near DJ’s Quick Stop convenience store off Route 30 in Clinton.

Fire Chief Jeri New saw that post and put out a warning to others on the volunteer fire department’s Facebook page.

Within minutes, she said at least four people commented with the same story claiming a man, who said he was out of gas, tried to get them to hand over cash.

“Everybody is describing the same gentleman stating that he’s claiming to be a sheik from Dubai,” New said.

Another woman commented on the Facebook post that she spotted the suspicious man on Route 18 near Route 151. She said he was pushy and even reached into her car. Then, she sped off.

New wants people to be on the lookout and report similar questionable encounters to police.

“It’s just frustrating,” said New. “All we can do is get the word out there and try to keep our residents safe.”

The fire department hasn’t gotten any reports of people losing money.

Channel 11 reached out to state police to see if they’re aware of and investigating the incidents. We did not hear back.

