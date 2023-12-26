Indexpgh monthly updates show downtown visitors up, crime down

PITTSBURGH — The monthly update to indexpgh showed a slight uptick in total monthly visitors downtown in November compared with October, even as cooler weather slowed outdoor events held at Mellon Square and Market Square.

There were 1,538,813 monthly visitors in November, up 2.14% from October and above September levels as well. There were just 14 outdoor events downtown in November, down 79% and well below the more than 60 such events held at Market and Mellon squares during warmer months.

