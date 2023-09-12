Local

Indiana Borough police trying to identify driver suspected in hit-and-run

By WPXI.com News Staff

Indiana Co. Hit and Run suspect vehicle

By WPXI.com News Staff

INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. — Police in Indiana Borough are asking for help trying to identify the driver of a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run in a parking lot.

Police say a black Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a crash in a parking lot on the 600 block of Water Street last Friday around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information as to who may have been driving that truck is asked to contact police at 724-349-2121 or by sending a message on social media.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Parents demanding answers from Moon Township School Board after gymnastics coach suspended
  • 2 men dead, 1 person critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting
  • State police update on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante: now armed, ‘extremely dangerous’
  • Man allegedly caught with enough fentanyl to kill 35% of Pennsylvanians wanted for skipping court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read