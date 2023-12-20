Indiana County man convicted of trying to steal over $1M from bank

INDIANA, Pa. — An Indiana County man was convicted by a jury Wednesday of trying to steal over a million dollars from a bank.

Boyd Watson, 59, of Shelcota, was found guilty of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and attempted theft by deception.

In March 2021, Watson opened a business account with a local bank after allegedly starting a collections business a month earlier. The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office said after two months of no business activity, Watson had over a million dollars diverted into the account during the third month.

The bank quickly determined that the deposits were fraudulent and returned the funds. Before the funds were returned, Watson was able to withdraw $5,000 from the account.

Watson later contacted the police and admitted to taking the money and refused to return it.

“While most of us are going to work to earn our paychecks, Mr. Watson tried to steal a large amount of money without regard to whom it belonged. Even after admitting to taking the money, he refused to return it,” District Attorney Robert Manzisaid Manzi. “The jury easily saw through his scam and found him guilty on all charges. I appreciate the investigation by the Indiana Borough Police Department that led to this defendant being held accountable for his actions.”

Sentencing for Watson is scheduled for March 15 at 8:30 a.m.

