Indiana County man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a minor

Gregory Jones, 39, of Blairsville, entered a guilty plea for charges related to a sexual assault of a minor, District Attorney Robert Manzi announced.

Jones pleaded guilty to involuntary deviant sexual intercourse of a victim less than 16 years old; statutory sexual assault, defendant 11 years older than minor victim; corruption of minors; aggravated indecent assault, victim less than 16 years old; and indecent assault of a victim less than 16 years old.

President Judge Thomas M. Bianco ordered that Jones be evaluated by the sexual offender assessment board before sentencing. He also ordered a full pre-sentence investigation report to be completed by the Indiana County Probation Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 26.

