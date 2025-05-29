Indiana County residents receive texts from scammers impersonating DMV

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say scammers are impersonating the DMV in text messages.

Troopers said several Indiana County residents reported receiving suspicious texts from someone claiming to be the “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Motor Vehicles (DMV).”

The texts allege they are a “final notice” before “enforcement penalties begin on May 31.”

A link is included in the email that is alleged to lead people who open it to a place where they can make a payment on an “outstanding traffic ticket” to avoid penalties.

Police say the entire message is a scam and say no one should click on any links in the message. They encourage people to report these messages to their service providers and to delete the message.

Troopers are not aware of any financial losses caused by the scam at this time.

To prevent the scam from spreading, residents are asked to spread the word and discuss scam risks with family members and friends.

Police said a good rule of thumb is to ignore calls, emails or texts that seem suspicious and to contact a family member or local police for more guidance.

