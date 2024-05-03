Local

Indiana County woman wanted for alleged child abuse

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Paige Walker - WPXI Paige Walker - WPXI

ERNEST BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an Indiana County woman who is wanted on child abuse charges.

Paige Walker, 25, is wanted for felony counts of aggravated assault of a child less than six years of age and endangering welfare of children, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and summary counts of harassment.

State police said charges were filed after an investigation into incidents of alleged child abuse that were reported on Feb. 26. The abuse was determined to have happened at an apartment on Main Street in Ernest Borough between Feb. 1 and when the incidents were reported.

Walker is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walker is asked to contact 911 or Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

