INDIANA, Pa. - A man was killed instantly when his carport collapsed on him in Shelocta, Indiana County on Saturday.
According to the Indiana County Coroner's Office, Richard Wade Rearick, 52, was sitting on a chair next to a wall under his attached carport. The report said Rearick's mother was inside the home when she heard a loud cracking sound, then a loud boom outside the back of the house.
She went to the back door and found the carport collapsed, with Rearick trapped underneath.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories from Indiana County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The roof of the carport failed where it was attached to the roof trusses of the home, according to officials.
Firefighters had to support and lift the roof to retrieve Rearick's body.
The report said Rearick's family agreed to tissue donation through the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}