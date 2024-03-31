Ingram home damaged in early morning fire

INGRAM, Pa. — Fire crews battled a fire at an Allegheny County home early Sunday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that fire crews were sent to a home along Miles Avenue in Ingram just after 6:30 a.m.

Our photographer arrived at the scene soon after the fire was brought under control and saw several broken windows — one of which appeared to have sustained fire damage.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt in the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group