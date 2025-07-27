Ingram police trying to identify man accused of snatching necklace off another person

INGRAM BOROUGH, Pa. — Police in an Allegheny County community are asking for help from the public in identifying a man suspected of stealing jewelry off another person.

The Ingram Borough Police Department said the incident happened Friday around 7:50 p.m. They say a man snatched a necklace off the victim while they were on the sidewalk outside the U.P. Church on West Prospect.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the department at 412-921-6969.

