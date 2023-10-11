Innamorato, Rockey will face off on Channel 11 in final Allegheny County executive debate

PITTSBURGH — The final debate between candidates for Allegheny County Chief Executive will be only on WPXI.

Channel 11′s Lisa Sylvester will moderate the debate between Sara Innamorato and Joe Rockey, covering topics from gun violence to the economy.

It airs Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. in partnership with the Pittsburgh Black Empowerment Project following Meet the Press -- on Channel 11 and all of our streaming platforms.

