International Day Parade and Festival being held to celebrate Pittsburgh’s diverse heritage

PITTSBURGH — An International Day Parade and Festival will take place on Oct. 21 to celebrate the diverse cultural history of the City of Pittsburgh.

Food, music, exhibits and a parade will honor the heritage of everyone who calls the city a home.

“Pittsburgh is a city where everyone should feel safe and welcome,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “This celebration is a celebration of everyone who calls Pittsburgh home. It doesn’t matter if your family has lived here for generations or if you are a recent immigrant – Pittsburgh is your home, and every culture deserves to be celebrated.”

The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Fourth Avenue at Grant Street and will conclude at Market Square, where it will flow into the festivities that will be open to all at 10 a.m.

Applicants must register as a nationality and not a particular organization to be eligible to participate. Submission forms must be completed by Sept. 17.

For more information, including how to register, visit engage.pittsburghpa.gov. Questions can be sent to Welcomingpgh@pittsburghpa.gov.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group