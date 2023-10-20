Introducing the 2023 Best Places to Work in Western PA

PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania have been announced.

Companies were judged based on an online employee survey completed earlier this year that was conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management.

Listed above are all 73 companies who were named to this year’s Best Places to Work list. The full rankings of the companies, with companies being split into four size categories based on their local employee count, will be released later this year, along with a special edition of the Pittsburgh Business Times that comes out on Dec. 15.

Read the full story from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

