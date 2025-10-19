Investigators offer $5K reward for information that solves 2020 homicide in Greene County

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves a 2020 cold case homicide in Greene County.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help as troopers continue to investigate the homicide of 43-year-old Roger Grim.

Grim was found dead in front of his running pick-up truck on Fox Hill Road, just east of Dairy Farm Road in Perry Township, on Jan. 19, 2020, shot multiple times in the torso.

PSP states there were spent shell casings and a broken pair of eyeglasses nearby. Additionally, investigators say there were fresh tire marks on the road and debris on Grim’s body from a vehicle leaving the scene quickly.

Grim was last seen at Old Station Bar & Grill in Waynesburg. He was seen on video leaving by himself, and investigators say there were no issues at the bar.

Anyone with information about Grim’s death is asked to contact PSP Waynesburg Station at 724-627-6151 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be made online.

