Investigators trying to locate ‘potential witness’ to large plant nursery fire in Indiana County

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are trying to locate a possible witness to a fire at a plant nursery in Indiana County.

Investigators say the “large structure fire” happened at Pikes Peak Nurseries in Cherryhill Township just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Now, troopers are trying to locate a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV seen in the area “previously in the day.” They say it’s being sought as “a potential witness.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Greensburg Station Fire Marshal Unit at (724) 832-3256 or PSP Tips Toll-Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group