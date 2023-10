PITTSBURGH — Iron Maiden announced Friday that they will be coming to Pittsburgh in 2024.

The band will play at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 8. as part of its “The Future Past” world tour.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

