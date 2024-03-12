Irwin man convicted of possessing child abuse material sentenced for violating supervised release

PITTSBURGH — A man previously convicted of possessing child sex abuse material was sentenced Tuesday for violating his supervised release.

The Department of Justice says a judge sentenced Thomas Wesley Crosby, 30, of Irwin, to 15 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervision. This sentence is above the discretionary guidelines, but the judge it was “warranted in this matter.”

Information presented in court states Crosby was indicted and pleaded guilty to federal charges after police found child sexual abuse materials on his devices during a 2018 search in New Mexico and a 2020 search in Pennsylvania. He was sentenced in New Mexico to time served and 15 years of supervised release for charges of possessing visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

While serving his supervised release in Western Pennsylvania, monitoring software indicated Crosby was using his computer to view sexually explicit materials. Crosby did not contest the allegation in court on March 11.

During sentencing, the DOJ says the judge also banned Crosby’s possession and use of computers, a cell phone or the internet for 60 days after his release from federal prison.

