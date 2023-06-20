Irwin Police Department adding new surveillance cameras as community continues to grow

IRWIN, Pa. — The Irwin Police Department will be installing seven new surveillance cameras in the borough to beef up security on and around Main Street.

Tracy Alaia has been running Feathers Artist Market on Fourth Street in Irwin for six years.

Throughout those years, she’s seen Irwin grow. As a business owner, it’s exciting.

“It’s a wonderful town, there are so many businesses, restaurants, boutiques, you name it, we have it,” Alaia said.

With the increase in people shopping, eating, and walking the streets -- and more events along Main Street -- police will be adding four-way security cameras to seven intersections.

Those are the intersections of Main Street and Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets, as well as Pennsylvania Avenue and Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and Oak Street.

Police Chief Dan Wensel told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek the borough wanted to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.

“We don’t have a lot of crime down here, which is great, but this is just another tool if something would happen,” Wensel said. “If you come to Irwin Borough, and you do something, you’re going to get caught and prosecuted.”

The seven cameras will cost a little more than $32,000 dollars. Wensel said the borough is paying for those with a state grant.

“I think it’s always better to be safe than sorry,” Alaia said. “It’s so normal now. People have the ring doorbells, and I have security cameras in here, so it’s always better to be safe, I think.”

Many business owners agreed, as did the Norwin Chamber of Commerce. They said with what they say is at least one big event in Irwin every month, the security cameras add a bit of peace of mind.

“We want everyone to just feel safe or comfortable, and whether they’re with just teenagers or children, it’s a family-friendly environment, and we want everyone to always feel safe here,” said Norwin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosanne Barry Novotnak.

Chief Wensel said he expects this project to be finished sometime within the next month or so.

