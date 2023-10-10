IT BEGINS! Penguins Game #1: Lines, Notes

PITTSBURGH — It is the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. The subplot is all-time great Sidney Crosby of the Penguins welcoming 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard to the NHL in front of a national TV audience. There are 10 pounds of storylines in a five-pound bag as the Penguins begin the quest to return to the playoffs after their 16-year run was snapped after a loss to the Blackhawks last season.

The puck will drop after 8 p.m.

There are no stats and no recent regular season games to draw from. The Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 Friday in their final preseason tilt. Sidney Crosby fought, Drew O’Connor scored a pair of breakaway goals, and coach Mike Sullivan smirked when he referred to the contest as a “high event game.”

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group