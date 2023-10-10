Local

IT BEGINS! Penguins Game #1: Lines, Notes

By Dan Kingerski

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — It is the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. The subplot is all-time great Sidney Crosby of the Penguins welcoming 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard to the NHL in front of a national TV audience. There are 10 pounds of storylines in a five-pound bag as the Penguins begin the quest to return to the playoffs after their 16-year run was snapped after a loss to the Blackhawks last season.

The puck will drop after 8 p.m.

There are no stats and no recent regular season games to draw from. The Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 Friday in their final preseason tilt. Sidney Crosby fought, Drew O’Connor scored a pair of breakaway goals, and coach Mike Sullivan smirked when he referred to the contest as a “high event game.”

