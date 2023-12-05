Items worth nearly $5,000 stolen from 3 Hempfield Township storage units, police say

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg say two people stole belongings worth nearly $5,000 from several storage units in Hempfield Township.

In a release, police say the thefts happened between the early morning hours of Nov. 19 and 20 at Larch’s Self Storage on Willow Crossing Road. They say the suspects cut the locks off seven units, then took items from three of those units and damaged items in one unit.

Some of the items PSP says were stolen include three paintball guns, a collectible toy car set, a novelty slot machine and multiple electronics.

Police say the value of the items stolen amounts to $4,790.

