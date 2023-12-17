‘It’s the best’: Jerome Bettis delivers toys to Pittsburgh area children

PITTSBURGH — Former Steeler Jerome Bettis was in the holiday spirit, giving gifts to kids in need Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers with Channel 11 Cares stopped by the Jasmine Nyree Campus for the annual Bus Stops Here Holiday Toy Drive.

In addition to receiving toys, the kids also got winter clothes and a catered lunch.

Volunteers say it’s rewarding to make the kids happy.

“It’s the best, it’s awesome to just see kids riled up, you know happy again about Christmas. Seeing all these kids really appreciating everything that’s happening is just awesome,” said Jacob Porter.

Some familiar faces even stopped by the event — including Channel 11s Gordon Loesh and Jennifer Tomazic.

