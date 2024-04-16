It’s Decision Day for Penguins’ Playoff Hopes; Full Scenario

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still alive after 81 games. To a player, they have expressed some gratitude in context to how far they’ve come in a short time period and optimism that the hockey gods will accept their extraordinary run to end the season as proper tribute, thus granting their wish to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s a long shot, but it is possible after the Penguins beat the Nashville Predators Monday.

Here’s how it works:

The Penguins are still eligible for the second wild-card spot. They need two teams to lose: The Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings. It doesn’t matter if they lose in regulation, overtime, or a shootout.

