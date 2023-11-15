It’s hats off to Crosby as Penguins win in Columbus, 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Sidney Crosby has been tormenting Columbus for years.

Someday, he will retire, and the Blue Jackets will be able to relax.

They shouldn’t expect that to happen anytime soon, though, because Crosby looks like he still has a lot of elite hockey left in him.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group