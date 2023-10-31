Local

It’s a last-minute, soul-crushing defeat for Penguins, 4-3

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Anaheim Ducks v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Drew O'Connor #10 reacts after Radim Zohorna #63 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 30, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images) (Harrison Barden/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — October was not a very good month for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They entered it confident that they could contend for a Stanley Cup, but have left it marooned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

And they ended up there because of what has to be their most gut-wrenching defeat of the season. And maybe in years.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

