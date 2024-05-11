It’s learn, then lead for Steelers rookie Zach Frazier

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Center is naturally a leadership position along the offensive line, with the pivot typically making the calls and making sure the rest of the unit is on the same page. Judging by the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 depth chart, rookie center Zach Frazier sure looks like he’s poised to step right into the starting lineup this fall, with a big role on the offense and along the line.

But as far as that leadership role, he’s just taking things one day at a time after officially starting his NFL journey with the Steelers. Wearing his new No. 54 Steelers jersey, Frazier took to the practice field and worked out with his new teammates. To no surprise, Frazier appeared to fit in with the rest of the rookies.

“I’ve just been trying to observe as much information as I can and learn as quickly as possible,” explained Frazier about studying Pittsburgh’s playbook to prepare for minicamp.

