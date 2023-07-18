It’s Official: Penguins Returning to Prospects Tournament

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have confirmed that they will participate in the Prospects Challenge tournament in Buffalo in September.

Their involvement in the competition was first reported by Pittsburgh Hockey Now on June 10.

The Penguins, whose prospects squad made a one-game cameo appearance at the event in 2022, will play three games this time.

They will take on Boston Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m., Ottawa Sept. 16 at noon and Buffalo Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

