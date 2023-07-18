Local

It’s Official: Penguins Returning to Prospects Tournament

By Dave Molinari

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Penguins prospects take the ice File photo. Pittsburgh Penguins prospects take the ice

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have confirmed that they will participate in the Prospects Challenge tournament in Buffalo in September.

The Penguins, whose prospects squad made a one-game cameo appearance at the event in 2022, will play three games this time.

They will take on Boston Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m., Ottawa Sept. 16 at noon and Buffalo Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

