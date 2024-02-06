‘It’s pretty quiet down here’: Neighbor surprised to learn of Pittsburgh neighborhood home invasion

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for seven people in connection to a reported home invasion.

It happened Monday night around 5 p.m. along Oakdene Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 suspects break into Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar home; PlayStation, wallet stolen

“It was a surprise because it’s pretty quiet down here, on this end of the street,” said neighbor Bill Kinsel.

Kinsel has lived on Oakdene Street for the last 30 years.

He was shocked to learn about the home invasion just two doors down from him.

“We usually don’t have any issues,” Kinsel said.

According to investigators, a woman, acting as a decoy, approached the home and asked to use a phone charger before six men kicked in the door to get inside.

Officers say two of the men were believed to be armed — one possibly had a gun and another a knife.

Police say they got away with a wallet and a PlayStation.

“The story I heard was the girl came and asked to use a phone charger. Who comes to your door to ask for a phone charger?” Kinsel questioned.

According to police, two men who were home jumped out a second-story window to get away. They were not hurt.

Channel 11 asked police if they believe the house was targeted randomly or for a specific reason but has not heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group