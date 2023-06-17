‘It’s right in the backyard’: 4-Star Aliquippa LB Cam Lindsey continues the legacy

PITTSBURGH — When Cameron Lindsey called Pat Narduzzi Tuesday night, the first thing he heard was barking. Loud barking. It wasn’t Narduzzi himself, but it may as well have been once he heard the reason for Lindsey’s call.

As Lindsey was able to make his voice heard over Narduzzi’s dog, informing Narduzzi that he was committing to Pitt over Penn State, West Virginia and Cincinnati, Narduzzi felt that primal desire to howl, to voice his feelings of keeping Lindsey home in Pittsburgh.

If the excessive Pat Signal at 7:59 p.m. wasn’t enough of a giveaway, Narduzzi was excited. And Ryan Manalac was, too. It was all very cool for Lindsey to hear.

