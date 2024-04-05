Local

It’s starting to get real; Penguins beat Washington, 4-1

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

The Penguins beat the Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea (5) celebrates his goal with defenseman Jack St. Ivany (3) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

WASHINGTON — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins still don’t control their playoff fate.

They actually could win their remaining six games and not qualify for postseason play.

Then again, after putting together a three-game winning streak that includes a 4-1 victory against Washington at Capital One Arena Thursday evening, the Penguins (35-30-11) might be able to absorb a loss or two and still get in.

