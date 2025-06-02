‘It’s very scary:’ Parents react after Pittsburgh elementary students found with heroin stamp bags

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is urging parents to check their children’s belongings after discovering that several students had stamp bags of heroin.

“I didn’t receive a phone call about it; I just got the message from PPS,” said parent Constance Moyer.

On Friday evening, families of students at Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5 were informed that several second-graders had brought drugs to school.

“I can’t believe that Dilworth, an amazing school, has had this type of substance brought in. It’s mind-blowing,” Moyer said. Moyer’s son is in Pre-K at Pittsburgh Dilworth, and she was shocked to learn that drugs were being passed around by students.

“That’s so heartbreaking; a child could have died. What if they had inhaled it or swallowed anything?” she questioned.

This morning at school drop-off, other parents shared their concerns. “It’s very scary because something as simple as touching it could harm a child or others, so it’s very frightening,” said Tiara Saunders, a parent of a fifth-grade student at Pittsburgh Dilworth.

Currently, the district is aware that the bags were stamped with the words “Take Off.” They are now working with Pittsburgh Police to trace the origins of the heroin and understand how it ended up in the hands of second-graders.

Moyer emphasized that while Pittsburgh Dilworth is a good school and educators are doing their best to teach students, it is ultimately up to parents to help keep their children safe.

“I hate to say it, but it doesn’t start at school; it starts at home. Whatever is happening in your household spills over into schools, and that is so sad,” she explained.

The last day of classes for students is next Thursday. The district wants parents and staff to remain vigilant for anything unusual.

“I’m considering taking my child out of this school because I’m concerned about his safety,” Moyer said.

Officials are urging any parents who find their child in possession of one of these bags to contact the police immediately.

