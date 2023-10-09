IUP reminds students of available support services following mass shooting near campus

INDIANA, Pa. — Following a mass shooting that injured two students, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is getting the word out that help is available to students with concerns.

Early Sunday morning, nine college-aged students were shot, one fatally, during a party at the Chevy Chase Community Center, which is about a mile from IUP’s campus. The two injured IUP students have been treated and released from the hospital.

The violence has changed the mood on a campus that was celebrating homecoming the same weekend the shooting happened.

“Certainly, it’s shock. It’s shock. Like, how could this happen, Indiana is a safe place. Unfortunately, violence touches everywhere,” IUP spokesperson Michelle Fryling said.

“I feel really bad for all the families and the people Because stuff like that really doesn’t need to happen, honestly. Like it’s just terrible,” said student Kaitlyn Diviney.

On IUP’s website, there is a message to students from the Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Tom Segar. It says in part:

“We understand that incidents like last night’s violence are frightening and may cause continued feelings of fear and worry. Please know that there are many people here at the university and in the community who are trained and prepared to help you to work through your concerns.”

Resources available to students include the IUP Counseling Center during the week and the university’s Care Team. Students who need immediate mental health support can call 911, 988, or the Indiana/Armstrong Mental Health Crisis line at 1-877-333-2470.

Students who know anything about the shooting are asked to contact the university’s crime tip hotline and make an anonymous tip at 724-357-2255.

