Jack Suwinski’s hometown heroics lift Pirates to win over Cubs; losing streak snapped

It’s been a frustrating couple years for Jack Suwinski, but hitting the go-ahead home run in the ninth inning in your hometown has to feel good.

Suwinski’s opposite-field solo shot off Daniel Palencia lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

Andrew McCutchen gave the Pirates (52-71) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the fourth off Cubs starter Colin Rea. The Cubs (68-53) answered in the home-half of the inning on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s RBI single to right.

The Pirates reclaimed a one-run lead in the top of the seventh on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s RBI double only to allow the Cubs to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

The score remained there until Suwinski’s 376-foot home run. Dennis Santana sealed the win with his eighth save of the season to snap the Pirates’ five-game losing streak.

