Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $200K sold at Allegheny County convenience store

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket for Monday’s Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing was sold at an Allegheny County convenience store.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-13-31-38-39, to win $200,000.

Speedy Food Mart on James Street in Turtle Creek earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 7,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

