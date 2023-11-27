Local

Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $300K sold at Westmoreland County beer distributer

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $300,000 was sold at a beer distributor in Westmoreland County.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Sunday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 9-12-15-18-21.

Jeannette Distributing on Penn Avenue in Jeannette earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 11,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

