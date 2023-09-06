Jackson’s wildness, Brewers’ big fifth inning sink Pirates 7-3

PITTSBURGH — Andre Jackson walked a career-high five batters and the Milwaukee Brewers erupted for six runs in the fifth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 7-3 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

After walking the bases loaded in the fourth, Jackson limited the damage to just one run thanks to a double play and a flyout.

He wasn’t able to extinguish the fire in the fifth, however. The Brewers’ first hit against the Pirates’ starter didn’t come until an Andruw Monasterio run-scoring triple in the inning. After an infield single from Brice Turang and a Christian Yelich sacrifice fly, the Brewers extended their lead to 4-0.

