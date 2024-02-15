Local

Jake Guentzel placed on IR; expected to miss up to 4 weeks, Penguins say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Jake Guentzel placed on IR; expected to miss up to 4 weeks, Penguins say Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Forward Jake Guentzel has been placed on injured reserve, the Pittsburgh Penguins said on Thursday.

Guentzel exited Wednesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers with an undisclosed injury.

The team has recalled forwards Jonathan Gruden, Vinnie Hinostroza and Valtteri Puustinen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Guentzel is expected to miss up to four weeks. He is projected to return in early March.

