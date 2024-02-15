Jake Guentzel placed on IR; expected to miss up to 4 weeks, Penguins say

PITTSBURGH — Forward Jake Guentzel has been placed on injured reserve, the Pittsburgh Penguins said on Thursday.

Guentzel exited Wednesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers with an undisclosed injury.

The team has recalled forwards Jonathan Gruden, Vinnie Hinostroza and Valtteri Puustinen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Guentzel is expected to miss up to four weeks. He is projected to return in early March.

