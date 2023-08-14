Jared Triolo, Pirates describe his first big league homer

PITTSBURGH — Three of the Pirates’ rookies played a major role in Sunday’s 4-2 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds. Liover Peguero and Endy Rodríguez each walked, then Jared Triolo sent them all home with a pinch-hit bomb, the first home run of his career. The milestone put the Pirates ahead for good.

After Pittsburgh’s series split with the NL-leading Atlanta Braves, manager Derek Shelton noted the rookies’ fearless approach, their readiness to step in the box against any and all competitors. Those themes came up again on Sunday.

“Really, really poised at-bats in a crucial situation in the game and just, really proud of them. They didn’t try to do too much, they took the walks, and then… we were able to get the blast there,” Shelton said. “The moment hasn’t gotten too big for them.”

