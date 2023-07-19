Local

Jared Triolo’s single difference as Bucs salvage finale against Guardians

By Ethan Morrison, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jared Triolo Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo (19) celebrates with Rodolfo Castro (14) after they both scored on a single by Jack Suwinski off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — After being outscored 21-1 over the course of the first two games of the series things looked bleak for the Pirates as they came into the final game of a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. However, the Pirates offense exploded late in the game and a Jared Triolo two-RBI single was the difference maker for Pittsburgh as they held on to beat the Guardians 7-5.

The Pirates had their work cut out for them as they trailed 4-0 after Rich Hill pitched three scoreless innings to begin the game then gave up four runs through five innings of work.

