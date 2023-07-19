Jared Triolo’s single difference as Bucs salvage finale against Guardians

PITTSBURGH — After being outscored 21-1 over the course of the first two games of the series things looked bleak for the Pirates as they came into the final game of a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. However, the Pirates offense exploded late in the game and a Jared Triolo two-RBI single was the difference maker for Pittsburgh as they held on to beat the Guardians 7-5.

The Pirates had their work cut out for them as they trailed 4-0 after Rich Hill pitched three scoreless innings to begin the game then gave up four runs through five innings of work.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group