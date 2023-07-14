Jarry: After Injury-Plagued Year, I’m 100 Percent Healthy

PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry has been the Pittsburgh Penguins’ No. 1 goaltender for the past few years, but he entered this offseason facing a couple of major — and potentially career-altering — questions.

With his contract expiring, where would he be playing in 2023-24? And, considering that injuries limited him to 47 appearances in 2022-23, would he be able to get completely healthy in time for the coming season?

Kyle Dubas, the Penguins’ president of hockey operations and interim GM, answered the first of those on July 1, when he signed Jarry to a five-year contract that carries a salary-cap hit of $5.375 million.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

