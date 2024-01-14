Jarry helps Penguins avert category 5 blowout in 3-2 OT loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The first half of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season is over.

Their hopes of returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs — and perhaps winning a round for the first time since 2018 — are not, but there’s no rush for them to begin selling tickets for the postseason, either.

The Penguins’ 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday night dropped their record to 20-15-6, and while they still have visual contact with the Eastern Conference playoff field, they’re going to have to string together victories more consistently than they have during most of the past three months if they hope to secure a spot in it.

