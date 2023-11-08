Jarry Injured; The Penguins’ options if Hellberg becomes starter

ANAHEIM — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

It was the perfect storm of two events. One should have been a penalty, and the other was pure bad luck as Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry immediately left the game late in the second period of the Penguins’ 2-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Ducks forward Adam Henrique skated toward the net and made direct contact with Jarry. Henrique’s hip made direct contact with Jarry’s head, causing the goalie’s neck to bend awkwardly and his mask to loosen. Simultaneously, Ducks center Ryan Stome snapped a high wrist shot.

The shot hit Jarry’s loose mask, which caused a substantial cut on Jarry’s face, but also seemed to cause further injury (potential concussion).

Click here to read the full story from pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group