Jeannette contractor charged with theft, abandoning work

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A Jeannette contractor is accused of taking money for a construction project and not doing the work.

Charges were filed against Lee Dobies, 49, who owns The Sky’s the Limit Construction, after an investigation that began in October 2023.

First Baptist Church in Jeannette told investigators they gave Dobies a down payment of $6,200 to demolish an abandoned structure.

Once Dobies got the down payment, investigators said Dobies removed windows from the structure before telling the church he could not finish the project.

He allegedly claimed he did not have the equipment or resources to finish the project.

There is an active warrant out for Dobies’ arrest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group