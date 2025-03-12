Jeannette police report increase in vehicle break-ins

JEANNETTE, Pa. — An uptick in vehicle break-ins has been reported in a Westmoreland County community.

The Jeanette Police Department said there has been an increase in thieves trying to get into cars in their community.

Residents are reminded to lock their car doors every time they park and keep their valuables with them.

Cars should also be parked in well-lit areas.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it to police.

