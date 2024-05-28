Jefferson Hills man accused of waving gun at passing cars while mowing lawn

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Several drivers called 911 last weekend when they say a man was mowing his lawn and waving a gun at cars passing by on Clairton Road. It happened not far from Al’s Cone Zone.

Police charged Michael Broom with several counts of aggravated assault.

On Channel 11 at 5, police tell us why the man felt he wasn’t doing anything wrong.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group