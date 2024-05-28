Local

Jefferson Hills man accused of waving gun at passing cars while mowing lawn

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Several drivers called 911 last weekend when they say a man was mowing his lawn and waving a gun at cars passing by on Clairton Road. It happened not far from Al’s Cone Zone.

Police charged Michael Broom with several counts of aggravated assault.

