Jefferson Hills police asking for help identifying suspect, ATV from baseball field incident

By WPXI.com News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect and an ATV from an early-morning incident.

Police say the suspect and ATV caused extensive damage to the main baseball field at 885 Park around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information can contact the JHPD by calling Allegheny County 911 or emailing policeinfo@jefferosnhills.net. Police say callers can remain anonymous.

