Jets’ Dillon gets hearing with NHL’s Player Safety Dept. for hit on Acciari

Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon, who was assessed a match penalty for a hit to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari Tuesday night, will have a hearing with the league’s Department of Player Safety Wednesday.

It will be a phone hearing, not an in-person one, which means that any suspension he might be assessed would be for five or fewer games.

Dillon was penalized at 4:15 of the second period in the Penguins’ 3-0 victory at PPG Paints Arena, as he drove his left shoulder into Acciari’s head.

