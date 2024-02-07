Local

Jets’ Dillon gets hearing with NHL’s Player Safety Dept. for hit on Acciari

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jets Penguins Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins' Noel Acciari (55) is attended to after taking a hit from Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon, who was assessed a match penalty for a hit to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari Tuesday night, will have a hearing with the league’s Department of Player Safety Wednesday.

It will be a phone hearing, not an in-person one, which means that any suspension he might be assessed would be for five or fewer games.

Dillon was penalized at 4:15 of the second period in the Penguins’ 3-0 victory at PPG Paints Arena, as he drove his left shoulder into Acciari’s head.

